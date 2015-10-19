Czech O2 to start buyback, pay 90-110 pct dividend, raise debt

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Czech telecommunications firm O2 Czech Republic said on Monday it would pay out a 90-110 percent of net profits in dividends, raise debt ratios and start an up to 10 percent share buy-back in January.

The firm, majority-owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, set a full-year 2015 net profit target at 4.85-5.2 billion crowns. That would put earnings per share at 15.5 to 16.8 crowns, it said.

The company reported cost cuts that led to forecast-beating 41 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to 1.4 billion crowns, on pro-forma basis after it had spun off its large infrastructure assets into a separate company earlier this year to focus on fixed and mobile voice, data and television services.

Revenue dipped 0.3 percent to 9.33 billion, a tad below the average forecast of 9.35 billion in a Reuters poll.

It said it was also planning to sharply raise its leverage ratio to as much as 1.5 times net profit/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rebalance its capital structure. Net debt is now at 0.3 times EBITDA.

O2 said its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years. The firm can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or stock worth 8 billion crowns under the plan. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)