April 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Czech O2 and China Telecom sign data roaming agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic has signed a memorandum with China Telecom Europe on cooperation in data services roaming and other strategic areas, the Czech telecoms company said on Friday.

The agreement will also cover data centre services and public sector IT development projects, O2 and China Telecom said in a joint statement.

Charlie Cao, director of China Telecom Europe, said in the statement the companies would look for further areas for cooperation, as well as offering products in other countries.

O2 Czech Republic has a similar deal with Telefonica , which was its former majority owner until the Spanish company sold its stake in 2014 to Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country’s richest businessman Petr Kellner.

The Czech Republic has courted Chinese investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a landmark visit to the central European country in March during which several investment deals were signed. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)

