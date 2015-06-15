FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PPF buyout offer for Czech O2 shares to run until July 13
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 15, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

PPF buyout offer for Czech O2 shares to run until July 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) - PPF’s buyout offer for shares in telecoms companies O2 Czech Republic and CETIN will run until July 13, the Czech investment group said on its website on Monday.

PPF, owned by the Czech Republic’s richest man, Petr Kellner, holds majority stakes in both companies. Last week it set a buyout offer price of 78 crowns per share for Czech O2 and 176 crowns for CETIN shares.

Czech O2 were down 2.8 percent at 87.55 crowns in early trading on Monday, while CETIN shares were little changed at 172.60 crowns.

PPF, which holds 84.7 percent of Czech O2 after buying a majority stake from Spain’s Telefonica in 2014, spun off the company’s infrastructure assets into new firm CETIN on June 1.

PPF’s combined offer of 254 crowns for shares in O2 and CETIN is 76 crowns above where O2’s stock price traded before the split.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.