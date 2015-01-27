FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech O2 requests delisting of London GDRs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 27, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Czech O2 requests delisting of London GDRs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic has asked to delist its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the main market of the London Stock Exchange, effective Feb. 28, the telecoms company said on Tuesday.

The Czech company said it requested the move due to low trading volumes that made “the benefit-to-cost ratio unsustainable”.

Billionaire Petr Kellner’s investment group PPF holds 83 percent of the company after raising its stake through buybacks since it acquired a 65.9 percent share in the company from Spain’s Telefonica a year ago.

The company’s shares in Prague have come under pressure in recent months due to worries about future dividend payments. In December, shareholders approved extending a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.01 billion) to PPF, drawing protests from small shareholders at the company’s general meeting.

$1 = 24.5660 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.