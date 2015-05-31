Czech group PPF to ask for up to $1.29 bln loan from CETIN

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Czech financial group PPF will ask for a 32.2 billion crowns ($1.29 billion) loan from CETIN, the company that was created by splitting the telecommunications provider O2 Czech Republic, PPF said on Sunday.

PPF is the majority owner of 02 Czech Republic.

The loan will be used to repay an acquisition loan PPF used to buy shares in O2 Czech Republic from Spain’s Telefonica, PPF said. It added that it would not seek a loan from O2 Czech Republic as originally planned.

Shareholders of O2 approved an up to 24.8 billion crowns loan for PPF in December, that was frozen after the company was split into two.

PPF also said it would launch a buy-back of shares in both companies - O2 and CETIN. The pricing would be made public when the buy-back is announced, PPF said. ($1 = 24.9170 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)