Czech O2 shareholders approve $1.1 bln loan to majority owner PPF
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Czech O2 shareholders approve $1.1 bln loan to majority owner PPF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders in O2 Czech Republic on Wednesday approved extending a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) to the telecom company’s majority owner PPF, the investment group of the wealthiest Czech, Petr Kellner.

PPF had requested the loan in October to pay off part of the debt it took on when acquiring a majority stake in the group this year, hitting shares as investors worried about future dividend payments. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

