Czech O2 says parent PPF asks for up to $1.14 bln loan to pay for acquisition

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Czech telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic has received a request from its majority shareholder PPF to provide an up to 24.8 billion crown ($1.14 billion) loan to its majority shareholder PPF to pay off part of acquisition debt

“Since O2 Czech Republic does not have available sufficient resources to provide the financial assistance, it is assumed that the provision of the financial assistance will be subject to obtaining the resources from external sources,” the company said in a regulatory statement.

It said the board agreed to draft an prepare steps necessary for the approval of the financial assistance in compliance with the law. The request is for a 7-year loan repaid with interest on the maturity date.

PPF took a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic from Spain’s Telefonica at the beginning of this year, and bought a further 7.16 percent in a mandatory buyout of minority shareholders in July.

O2 Czech Republic has relatively low debt, with long-term debt at 3 billion crowns and current liabilities of 16 billion versus equity of 51.8 billion in June. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)