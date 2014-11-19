FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech O2 board approves short-term loan agreement of up CZK 4 bln
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Czech O2 board approves short-term loan agreement of up CZK 4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic said on Wednesday its board had approved entering into a short-term loan agreement for up to 4 billion crowns ($181.04 million) with Czech lender Komercni Banka.

The loan will pay off liabilities related to commercial relations with the previous majority owner, Telefonica, O2 said in a release on its website.

The board also approved a report on a request for a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns by new majority shareholder Czech investment group PPF, made in October, O2 said. Shareholders have the final decision on that request. (1 US dollar = 22.0950 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.