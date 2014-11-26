Czech telecoms firm O2 CR may take $1.44 bln loan

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Operator O2 Czech Republic could take a syndicated loan of up to 31.8 billion Czech crowns ($1.44 billion), to cover financial assistance requested by its majority owner, investment firm PPF, the company said on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place on Dec. 17, O2 said in materials for the annual general meeting.

PPF, which owns 83.15 percent of the telecoms group, requested a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns. (1 US dollar = 22.1110 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louie Heavens)