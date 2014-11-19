FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPF offers to buy shares from retail investors in Czech O2
November 19, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

PPF offers to buy shares from retail investors in Czech O2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF said on Wednesday it was offering retail investors in O2 Czech Republic the chance to sell up to 200 shares to it for the price it bought back shares earlier this year.

PPF, which owns 83.15 percent of the Czech telecoms group, said this was not a public offer and that it could buy up to 1 percent of O2 shares.

It said it would offer to buy retail investors’ shares for 277.15 crowns per share, which was the price in a mandatory buyout offer earlier this year, minus an 18 crown a share dividend payout. Shares closed at 210.80 crowns on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

