Czech O2 says share buyback open to all, cannot comment on PPF's intention

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic’s planned share buyback starting in 2016 will be open to all shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said on Monday.

“By definition this exercise will be open to all shareholders,” Kouril said on an analysts’ conference call when asked whether investment group PPF, the group’s majority shareholder, would participate.

“We are not in the position to comment on behalf of PPF.”

PPF owns 84.9 percent of Czech O2.

Under Czech law, a squeeze-out of minority shareholders is allowed if PPF’s stake increases to above 90 percent, which it could reach if only minority shareholders took part in the buyback. PPF has in the past said it did not intend to take the company private. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova)