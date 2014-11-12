FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
O2 Czech Republic Q3 net profit decreases by 7 pct
November 12, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

O2 Czech Republic Q3 net profit decreases by 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.25 billion Czech crowns ($56.55 million), broadly in line with market expectations, hit by continuous slide of revenues.

Total revenue decreased 3.2 percent to 11.33 billion crowns, the company owned by the Czech financial group PPF said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net profit of 1.29 billion crowns from revenue of 11.08 billion. (1 US dollar = 22.1050 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller)

