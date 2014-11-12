O2 Czech Republic Q3 net profit decreases by 7 pct

PRAGUE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.25 billion Czech crowns ($56.55 million), broadly in line with market expectations, hit by continuous slide of revenues.

Total revenue decreased 3.2 percent to 11.33 billion crowns, the company owned by the Czech financial group PPF said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net profit of 1.29 billion crowns from revenue of 11.08 billion. (1 US dollar = 22.1050 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller)