PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic could make a decision on a potential spin-off of its fixed and mobile infrastructure into a separate company in a matter of weeks, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“No decision... has been reached yet,” Tomas Budnik said on a conference call with analysts. “At this point... I believe this is a matter of weeks rather than months.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet)