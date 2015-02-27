FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
O2 Czech Republic board approves split into operator, infrastructure firm
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 27, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

O2 Czech Republic board approves split into operator, infrastructure firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors of fixed and mobile services operator O2 Czech Republic has approved to split up the firm into an infrastructure company and a telecommunications operator, the company said on Friday.

The plan, which had been under consideration for some time, was also approved by the supervisory board but still needs approval from shareholders, mainly majority owner PPF, a vehicle of financier Petr Kellner.

The company said shareholders would get one share in new infrastructure firm Ceska Telekomunikacni Infrastruktura per each share in the old firm. The residual O2 Czech Republic will cut nominal share value of each share with nominal value of 87 crowns to 10 crowns.

Shares in the newly created firm will not be listed, the company said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.