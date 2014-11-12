FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech O2 says no decision yet on splitting business, shareholder loan
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Czech O2 says no decision yet on splitting business, shareholder loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic continues to analyse options of a possible split-up of the firm and has made no decision on the matter, Chief executive Tomas Budnik said on Wednesday.

The firm, 83 percent owned by the Czech PPF group, said in August it was looking into separating its fixed-telecommunication infrastructure into a separate company to provide wholesale services.

Budnik said the firm has also not made a decision yet on a request by PPF to provide it with an up to 24.8 billion crown ($1.12 billion) loan to cover part of the cost of acquisition of PPF’s stake in the firm. (1 US dollar = 22.1370 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.