Czech O2 says no decision yet on splitting business, shareholder loan

PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic continues to analyse options of a possible split-up of the firm and has made no decision on the matter, Chief executive Tomas Budnik said on Wednesday.

The firm, 83 percent owned by the Czech PPF group, said in August it was looking into separating its fixed-telecommunication infrastructure into a separate company to provide wholesale services.

Budnik said the firm has also not made a decision yet on a request by PPF to provide it with an up to 24.8 billion crown ($1.12 billion) loan to cover part of the cost of acquisition of PPF’s stake in the firm. (1 US dollar = 22.1370 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka)