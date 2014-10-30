FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech investor Kellner raises stake in 02 CR to 83.2 pct -filing
October 30, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Czech investor Kellner raises stake in 02 CR to 83.2 pct -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire investor Petr Kellner, owner of the PPF group, raised his stake in 02 Czech Republic phone operator to 83.15 percent of voting rights, a central bank filing showed on Thursday.

A separate filing showed that UniCredit Bank decreased its stake in O2 Czech Republic to 0.13 percent from 5.68 percent.

Kellner’s PPF took a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic from Spain’s Telefonica in January and acquired a further 7.16 percent in a buyout of minority shareholders in July.

The latest increase brings his control of the firm closer to the 90 percent threshold that allows a squeeze out of minority shareholders.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
