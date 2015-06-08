FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors buy into Czech O2 after drop in shares-newspaper
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 8, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Investors buy into Czech O2 after drop in shares-newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Pavel Tykac, the owner of mining group Czech Coal, has taken a 2 percent stake in telecoms company O2 Czech Republic by investing around 1 billion crowns ($40.55 million), newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source.

Another investment group, Arca Capital, has also invested 350 million crowns to get a 0.6 percent stake, the paper said, quoting co-owner Pavol Krupa.

The value of shares had dropped in recent weeks as the company prepared to spin off its infrastructure business, a move that forced many funds to exit the stock. ($1 = 24.6600 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
