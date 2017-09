PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic’s Slovak unit will pay it 33.2 million from profit earned in 2013 and past years, the company said on Tuesday.

The company officially changed its name to O2 Czech Republic from Telefonica Czech Republic on June 21 after Czech financial group PPF acquired a majority share in the company from Spain’s Telefonica in January. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)