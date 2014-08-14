FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech O2 says looking at options to split fixed-telecom infrastructure
August 14, 2014

Czech O2 says looking at options to split fixed-telecom infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic is analysing options for separating its fixed-telecommunication infrastructure into a separate company to provide wholesale services, it said on Thursday in a regulatory filing.

It said it would make a decision on the project after the analysis, adding that the Czech regulator had been informed about its intentions.

The statement followed a report in Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday that the Czech group’s owner PPF planned to split the company into two parts.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Erica Billingham

