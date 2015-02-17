O2 Czech Republic CEO sees 50 pct chance of no breakup-Czech paper

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic could stay as one company and not divide into two units as planned, the telecommunications company’s chief executive was quoted saying on Tuesday.

“It is still 50-50 (that the company will not break up),” Tomas Budnik told business paper Hospodarske Noviny in an interview.

The company said in January it had decided to spin off its fixed and mobile infrastructure assets into a separate entity that would provide wholesale services to other market players.

O2 Czech Republic is controlled by financial group PPF, owned by the richest Czech, billionaire Petr Kellner. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Holmes)