UPDATE 1-O2Micro cuts sales outlook on weak demand
June 29, 2012 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-O2Micro cuts sales outlook on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees inventory correction

* Sees Q2 revenue $27.9-$28.5 mln vs prior $30.3-$31.8 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - Chipmaker O2Micro International Ltd cut its quarterly revenue outlook, citing weak demand at its end markets and a steep inventory correction.

The company, which makes integrated circuits used in LCD monitors and cell phones, now expects second-quarter revenue of $27.9 million to $28.5 million.

It had previously forecast revenue of $30.3 million to $31.8 million.

O2Micro said it expects growth in the latter half of 2012, primarily from its new product launches.

