RLPC: Oak Hill upsizes CLO for 2nd time to $673.7M

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Oak Hill Advisors has upsized for the second time its collateralized loan obligation (CLO), sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The deal is now $673.7 million, up from $621.8 million. At launch, the deal was $516.1 million.

The Oak Hill CLO is now the largest CLO issued so far this year, beating a $623.75 million CLO priced by Symphony Asset Management on April 19. It also has the largest AAA note of all CLOs issued year-to-date.

Morgan Stanley is the arranger on the Oak Hill CLO, as previously reported.

The CLO, which is called OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd, includes a $4 million Class X tranche (up from $3.6 million), which is meant to be able to pay interest on the CLO’s senior debt tranches in the event that the CLO is not fully collateralized, or ramped up with loan assets, as of the first payment date, which typically falls a few months after the CLO prices and closes. This tranche priced at 100bp over 6-month Libor.

The rest of the CLO capital stack now includes a $399 million Aaa/AAA tranche (up from $368.5 million) priced at par to yield 132bp over 3-month Libor; a $58.5 million AA tranche (up from $52 million) priced at a coupon of 240bp over Libor and a DM of 250bp; a $25 million AA tranche with a fixed rate of 3.64 percent; a $30 million A tranche priced at a coupon of 315bp over Libor and a DM of 385bp; a $13.5 million A tranche (up from $10 million) with a fixed rate of 4.7 percent; a $33 million BBB tranche (up from $30.5 million) priced at a coupon of 450bp over Libor and a DM of 575bp; a $13 million BB tranche priced at a coupon of 550bp over Libor and a DM of 775bp; a $19.5 million BB tranche (up from $17 million) priced at a coupon of 430bp over Libor and a DM of 775bp; and a $78.2 million equity tranche (up from $72.2 million).

A DM, or a discount-to-margin, is the margin after taking into account the issue price of a CLO tranche.

The non-call period is two years, while the reinvestment period is four years. The legal final maturity is 11 years. The collateral pool will consist primarily of non-investment grade first-lien senior secured loans and up to 10 percent second-lien loans and unsecured bonds.

The CLO is expected to be 70 percent ramped at closing, with the remaining collateral assets expected to be purchased over the next three months after closing.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs’ capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $10.81 billion in CLOs have priced and of those, $6.07 billion priced in the first quarter. (Editing By Jon Methven)