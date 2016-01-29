FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakley Capital to raise new 750 mln euro private equity fund -source
January 29, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Oakley Capital to raise new 750 mln euro private equity fund -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital’s private equity division is planning a third fund totalling up to 750 million euros ($814 mln), a source familiar with the matter said, after the company’s listed arm released a trading update on Friday.

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd said that it would commit 250 million euros to Fund III.

The remaining capital will be raised from new and existing investors, the source said.

The latest fund is larger than its predecessor, which totalled 524 million euros and is currently valued at 1.6 times money invested, according to Oakley’s trading update. ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)

