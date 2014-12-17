FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oakley Capital sells stake in Intergenia Holding to HEG
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oakley Capital sells stake in Intergenia Holding to HEG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :

* Disposal of Intergenia Holding GMBH

* Announces Oakley Capital Private Equity II and its co-owner Bellaxa AG’s agreement to dispose of Intergenia Holding GMBH and its subsidiaries to HEG Co. GMBH (“Host Europe”), for an enterprise value of 210 million euros

* Transaction is expected to generate a 2.5x gross money multiple for funds, with an IRR of 36 percent

* OCIL will receive 21 million euros, which will be applied in pursuance of company’s investment policy

* Disposal follows Fund I’s agreed divestment of its 13.6 percent stake in Daisy Group Plc (“Daisy”) for a gross consideration of 67 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.