FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oaktree's Marks says to tap more Chinese funds for distressed debt
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 5, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Oaktree's Marks says to tap more Chinese funds for distressed debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Howard Marks, co-founder and chairman of Oaktree Capital, the world’s largest distressed debt investor, said on Thursday he expects to raise more funds from Chinese high net worth investors to buy distressed debt overseas.

Oaktree was among a few foreign funds and private equity managers that gained approval earlier this year to enter a pilot scheme for the so-called Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) programme. Marks said funds raised from Chinese investors went to the Oaktree Opportunities Fund 10 and are being used to buy distressed assets in Europe and the United States.

“We’re about done fundraising for that fund,” Marks told journalists at the AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum 2015 in Hong Kong. “We’re absolutely open to doing more. They should be done on a gradual basis.” (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.