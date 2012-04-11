FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MRC Global IPO prices at bottom of range
April 11, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 6 years ago

MRC Global IPO prices at bottom of range

April 11 (Reuters) - Energy industry supplier MRC Global Inc priced shares at $21, at the bottom of their expected range, in its initial public offering on Wednesday, an underwriter said.

The Houston, Texas-based company, owned by Goldman Sachs’ private equity fund since 2007, priced 22.7 million shares as expected, raising $476.7 million. The company had planned to sell shares in the range of $21 to $23.

MRC Global, formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation, is selling 17.0 million shares and PVF Holdings - a holding company controlled by Goldman Sachs - is selling 5.7 million shares.

