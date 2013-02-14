CORRECTED-Oaktree adjusted profit rises 187 percent

(Corrects percentage figure in the headline to 187 from 186. Corrects paragraph 2 to say adjusted net income was 220.4 million, not 220.3 million, and year-ago figure was $76.7 million, not $77 million)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group reported a higher adjusted quarterly profit as its investment income grew.

Oaktree’s adjusted net income rose to $220.4 million, or $1.36 per Class A share, from $76.7 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)