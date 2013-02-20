BRIEF-UK estate agent Countrywide launches IPO

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group LLC : * Countrywide holdings, ltd. on behalf of countrywide announcement of intention

to IPO and list on the London stock exchange * Countrywide offer will comprise an offer of new shares to raise gross primary

proceeds of approximately £200 million * Countrywide - proceeds from the offer will be used to repay certain

outstanding borrowings * Anticipated that countrywide will be included in the ftse UK index series as

a ftse 250 constituent * Source text