FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil OAS says to appeal court decision seizing its assets
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil OAS says to appeal court decision seizing its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction group OAS SA, struggling with rampant debt and the impact of a corruption probe on a key client, said on Friday that it plans to appeal a court decision seizing some of the shares it owns in infrastructure firm Invepar SA.

In a statement to Reuters, OAS said it has yet to be notified of the decision by a Sao Paulo Justice Court judge to seize 8.9 percent of the shares it owns in Invepar.

“We understand that the ruling was made based on incomplete information provided by the plaintiffs and that in no way reflect our ongoing efforts,” the statement said. “At no moment did OAS attempt to give preferential treatment to any creditor, nor transfer assets in order to deplete its equity.” (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.