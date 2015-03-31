Units of Brazil's OAS file for bankruptcy protection amid scandal

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection for nine of its units on Tuesday as the heavily indebted Brazilian engineering conglomerate struggles with an economic slowdown, government austerity, a slumping currency and corruption allegations.

Under terms of the petition, which OAS filed in a São Paulo state court, the company sought creditor protection for Construtora OAS SA, OAS SA, OAS Imóveis SA, SPE Gestão e Exploração de Arenas Multiuso, OAS Empreendimentos SA, OAS Infraestrutura SA, OAS Investments Ltd, OAS Investments GmbH e OAS Finance Ltd.