Brazil's OAS says received five proposals for Invepar stake

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s OAS Investimentos said on Tuesday it had received five non-binding proposals for its stake in Invepar, which is part of the consortium that runs São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport.

OAS Investimentos said in a document the best of those proposals have offered about 2 billion reais ($588 million) for the stake. OAS, currently under bankruptcy protection, declined to give the names of potential bidders or the terms of the proposals.