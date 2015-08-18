FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OAS says received five proposals for Invepar stake
August 18, 2015

Brazil's OAS says received five proposals for Invepar stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s OAS Investimentos said on Tuesday it had received five non-binding proposals for its stake in Invepar, which is part of the consortium that runs São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport.

OAS Investimentos said in a document the best of those proposals have offered about 2 billion reais ($588 million) for the stake. OAS, currently under bankruptcy protection, declined to give the names of potential bidders or the terms of the proposals.

$1 = 3.46 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr

