a year ago
LPC-Banks line up £300m of debt for Oasis sale
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

LPC-Banks line up £300m of debt for Oasis sale

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Banks are lining up around £300m of debt financing to back a potential sale of UK dentistry chain Oasis, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm Bridgepoint, which acquired Oasis in 2013 from Duke Street for 219m, is considering selling the company and hired Rothschild earlier this year to advise on the process, the sources said.

The sale is attracting a lot of interest from private equity firms and first round bids are expected this month, the sources said.

A bank education process took place in recent weeks and bankers are now lining up leveraged loans to back any potential bids, the sources said.

Some 300m of debt equates to around 6 times Oasis' approximate £50m Ebitda, the sources said.

Bridgepoint was not immediately available to comment.

Banks are competing to underwrite buyout financings and earn more lucrative fees, following a lack of event-driven loans in 2016.

The 2013 buyout of Oasis was backed with £146.5m of banking facilities provided by Bank of Ireland, Barclays, GE Capital, HSBC, ING and Societe Generale. Bridgepoint committed £60m in capital expenditure to help the business expand its presence, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
