Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc, which produces oil in North Dakota, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as its production spiked across the Bakken shale formation.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $121.6 million, or $1.21 per share, compared with $54.5 million, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Average daily production rose 39 percent to 45,873 barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse)