Oasis Petroleum 'happy to have' SPO as largest shareholder -CEO
January 12, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Oasis Petroleum 'happy to have' SPO as largest shareholder -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 12 (Reuters) - North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum is “happy to have” hedge fund SPO Partners & Co as its largest shareholder, Chief Executive Tommy Nusz said in an interview on Monday.

SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in the company since December, with more than 2 million shares alone bought late last week. The transactions gave SPO an 11.9 percent stake in Oasis.

“We’ve got a good relationship with them and we’re happy to have them as a shareholder,” Nusz told Reuters.

SPO and Oasis have not had a discussion about any possible company transaction, Nusz said.

An SPO representative was not available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
