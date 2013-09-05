FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oasis Petroleum buys oil and gas assets for $1.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Oasis Petroleum buys oil and gas assets for $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc said it signed four separate agreements totaling $1.52 billion to buy oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin in North Dakota that will raise its production by nearly a third.

Oasis will add about 161,000 net acres to the 331,000 net acres it already holds. Production will increase by 9,300 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 43,000 boe.

The company expects to keep production levels at the acquired assets relatively flat through the end of 2013. The four deals are expected to close in October.

Oasis plans to ramp up drilling across its combined position next year, operating 15 to 16 rigs by the end of 2014. The company operates 11 rigs currently.

Oasis did not name the sellers but said they operated 2 rigs.

Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $39.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.