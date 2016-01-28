FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oasis Petroleum raises stock to fund lowered capex for 2016
January 28, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Oasis Petroleum raises stock to fund lowered capex for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum Inc launched a new stock offering to partly fund its 2016 capital expenditure of $385 million-$435 million, even though its budget is about 30 percent lower than last year.

Oasis said on Thursday it would offer 34 million shares, with a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 5.1 million shares.

Based on Wednesday’s close of $5.32, Oasis can raise as much as $208 million from the offering, including the underwriters’ option. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
