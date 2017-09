STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab announces a fully committed and underwritten rights issue of approximately sek 176 million.

* Subscription price is SEK 18.0 per new share

* During the next twelve months, Oasmia expects to have a capital requirement consisting of costs and investments that amounts to slightly more than SEK 230 million. Further company coverage: