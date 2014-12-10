FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia announces preliminary result of rights issue
December 10, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oasmia announces preliminary result of rights issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Preliminary result of Oasmia’s rights issue

* Certain larger shareholders in Oasmia, including Alceco International S.A. and Nexttobe AB, have since prior to the announcement of the rights issue committed to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the rights issue, corresponding to, in aggregate, approximately SEK 109 million or approximately 62.0 percent of the total rights issue proceeds.

* During the subscription period, additional shareholders have subscribed for shares at an aggregate amount of approximately SEK 59 million, corresponding to approximately 33.3 percent of the total rights issue proceeds, by the exercise of preferential rights.

* Additionally, applications for subscription without the exercise of preferential rights have been received, corresponding to in aggregate approximately SEK 6 million, representing approximately 3.6 percent of the total rights issue proceeds.

* The remaining part of the rights issue, amounting to approximately SEK 2 million or approximately 1.1 percent of the total rights issue proceeds, will be allotted to those who have committed to subscribe for any remaining part of the rights issue which has not been subscribed for with or without the exercise of preferential rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom)

