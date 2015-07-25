FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, in Kenya, says discriminating against gays erodes freedom
July 25, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, in Kenya, says discriminating against gays erodes freedom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, commenting on gay rights in Kenya, said on Saturday his message across Africa was that the state should not discriminate against people based on sexual orientation.

Obama told a joint news conference with Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta that treating people differently eroded freedom and then “bad things happen”. Kenyatta said Kenya and America shared many values but not on all issues, saying gay rights was not an issue for his people.

Kenya, like many African states, outlaws homosexuality. Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto said in May that there was “no room” for gays in Kenya. Obama has hailed a July U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow same-sex marriage.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich

