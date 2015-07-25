U.S. President commends Kenya for commitment to anti-graft effort

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama commended Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday for his commitment to rooting out corruption in the east African state, saying graft was a key reason why the economy was not growing even faster.

“This may be the biggest impediment to Kenya growing faster,” Obama told a joint news conference with his Kenyan counterpart, while praising Kenyatta for making the issue a top priority of his administration.

Obama also said the presidential vote held last week in the central African state of Burundi in the face of criticism by many African and Western states was not “credible.” (Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Catherine Evans)