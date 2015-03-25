Obama tougher antitrust cop than Bush - law firm analysis

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama, who famously pledged in 2007 to be a tougher antitrust cop than his predecessor, has lived up to it, particularly on price-fixing and merger challenges, said an analysis by law firm Shearman & Sterling.

President George W. Bush’s antitrust enforcers collected $2.1 billion in fines for price-fixing from fiscal 2005 through 2008, while Obama’s team collected $3.3 billion from 2010 through 2013, Shearman said.

