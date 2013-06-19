FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama-reforms must not lose sight of goal of improving lives
June 19, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Obama-reforms must not lose sight of goal of improving lives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said alongside Germany’s Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the drive to bring budgets under control and reform economies must not lose sight of the principle goal of improving people’s lives.

Obama said in Berlin that leaders had to “make sure that in pursuit of longer-term policies ... we don’t lose sight of our main goal which is to make the lives of people better”.

“And if for example we start seeing youth unemployment go too high, then at some point we have got to modulate our approach to ensure that we don’t just lose a generation who may never recover in terms of their careers,” he told a news conference with the German chancellor.

