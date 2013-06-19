FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has struck right balance on Internet surveillance - Obama
June 19, 2013

U.S. has struck right balance on Internet surveillance - Obama

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The United States has struck the right balance between the need to gather intelligence and safeguarding civil liberties, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday, following criticism over U.S. Internet surveillance programmes.

“I came into office committed to protecting the American people but also committed to our values and our ideals and one of our highest ideals is civil liberties and privacy,” Obama said.

“I am confident that at this point we have struck the appropriate balance,” he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

