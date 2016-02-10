UPDATE 2-Pentagon to spend $56.3 bln for 404 Lockheed F-35 jets through FY21

(Adds details from news conference, byline)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Tuesday proposed spending $56.3 billion to buy 404 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets over the next five years, with fewer-than-expected orders slowing the anticipated production ramp for the new jets.

Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord, briefing reporters on the overall $583 billion budget, said the number of F-35 purchases was less than planned last year but gave no details on the number of jets to be deferred over the five-year period.

“We are trying to get it back up to where we wanted to be across the (future years defense plan), but ... it’s unclear we’ll be able to get this program back to the ramps that we had hoped for previously,” McCord said.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Pentagon would buy 24 fewer F-35s through fiscal 2021, about 5 percent to 7 percent fewer than planned last year.

McCord said the Pentagon had to trim $4 billion from the F-35 program and other aircraft programs in fiscal 2017 and cut billions of dollars from other procurement accounts to bring the budget in line with a congressional budget agreement.

At $391 billion, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the Pentagon’s largest weapons program and an easy target.

In the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, the Pentagon plans to buy 43 conventional takeoff F-35s for the Air Force, 16 F-35Bs that can land like a helicopter for the Marine Corps, and four F-35C jets, which can land on an aircraft carrier, for the Navy.

The funding includes engines that will be built for the advanced warplanes by the Pratt & Whitney unit of United Technologies Corp.

The Air Force had to defer purchases of 45 F-35s over the five-year period, according to Air Force officials, while the Navy and Marine Corps added 21 jets.

McCord said the change was not expected to significantly increase the cost of each jet since international orders would help offset the drop in U.S. purchases.

The Pentagon still plans to buy a total of 2,457 F-35 jets.

The Navy also announced plans to spend $2.2 billion for 16 Boeing Co F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, including two funded as part of the fiscal 2017 war budget, and 14 in the fiscal 2018 base budget.

It said it needs the extra Boeing jets given delays in the F-35 program, and longer-than-expected maintenance times for older model F/A-18s. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)