Obama calls for updates to government IT to protect Americans
February 9, 2016 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Obama calls for updates to government IT to protect Americans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday his budget proposal aims to bolster Americans’ safety with a significant investment in cyber security with an eye toward overhauling how the federal government manages and responds to online threats.

Obama, speaking to reporters after meeting with national security advisers, said the United States must increase its spending to upgrade outdated government technology systems that are far behind the private sector.

Obama, in his budget released earlier on Tuesday, proposed an increase in U.S. cyber security funding. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

