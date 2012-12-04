FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hagel on short list for Obama's next defense secretary-source
December 4, 2012

Hagel on short list for Obama's next defense secretary-source

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Former Republican senator Chuck Hagel is on President Barack Obama’s short list for possible nomination as his next defense secretary, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Hagel, whose appointment would give Obama’s reshuffled cabinet a bipartisan cast, is believed to have met Obama this week to discuss a possible post on his national security team. But there was no indication that Obama had made a final decision on the nominations he will put forth.

Obama is expected to name his next defense secretary to replace Leon Panetta and his new secretary of state to replace Hillary Clinton in the next two weeks, the administration source said.

