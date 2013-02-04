FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with Blankfein, other CEOs Tuesday -official
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

Obama to meet with Blankfein, other CEOs Tuesday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with chief executives from 12 companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Lloyd Blankfein and Yahoo Inc’s Marissa Mayer on Tuesday to discuss immigration and deficit reduction, according to a White House official.

“The president will continue his engagement with outside leaders on a number of issues - including immigration reform and how it fits into his broader economic agenda, and his efforts to achieve balanced deficit reduction,” the official told Reuters on Monday.

Other chief executives include Arne Sorenson of Marriott International Inc, Jeff Smisek of United Continental Holdings Inc, and Klaus Kleinfeld of Alcoa Inc.

Obama’s meeting is a sign he is seeking to gather support from leading members of the U.S. business community for his top domestic priorities in the early days of his second term.

