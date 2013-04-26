FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet business executives ahead of Central American trip
April 26, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Obama to meet business executives ahead of Central American trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet on Friday with a group of U.S. business executives whose companies have a major presence in Mexico and Central America, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama departs for a trip to Mexico and Costa Rica next week.

Here is the list of business leaders expected to meet with him at the White House:

John Bilbrey, chief executive, Hershey Co

Franklin Chang Díaz, president, Ad Astra Rocket Company

Andres Gluski, chief executive, AES Corp

Robert A. McDonald, chief executive, Procter & Gamble Co

Manuel Medina-Mora, co-president, Citigroup and chairman, Banamex

Luis Alberto Moreno, president, Inter-American Development Bank

J. Miles Reiter, chief executive, Driscoll’s

Mark Snell, president, Sempra Energy

David Starling, chief executive, Kansas City Southern

Patricia Woertz, chief executive, Archer Daniels Midland

