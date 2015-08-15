FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Bill Clinton play golf together on Martha's Vineyard
August 15, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Bill Clinton play golf together on Martha's Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS, Mass., Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton played a game of golf together on Saturday ahead of an evening birthday celebration for Washington power broker Vernon Jordan, a mutual friend.

Obama is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard and has spent much of the past week on the golf course. Jordan, who is turning 80, and former U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk rounded out the golf foursome.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, are expected to meet up with former Secretary of State and current presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Jordan’s party, which both Clintons are slated to attend.

Obama and Bill Clinton overcame a once-tense relationship stemming from the 2008 Democratic presidential primary race, in which the then U.S. senator beat the former first lady for their party’s nomination.

Bill Clinton campaigned hard for Obama’s re-election in 2012 and Obama, while not endorsing anyone yet in the 2016 race, has expressed his admiration for Hillary Clinton, who is making her second White House bid and is the Democratic frontrunner. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

