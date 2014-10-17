FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to sign executive order for enhanced security measures for federal payments
October 17, 2014

Obama to sign executive order for enhanced security measures for federal payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama planned to sign an executive order on Friday to implement enhanced security measures for federal payments, including microchips and PIN numbers for ATM cards.

In remarks to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Obama will announce steps that apply to the federal government that he hopes will help lead the private sector to take similar steps, the White House said.

Home Depot, Target, Walgreens and Walmart will be rolling out secure chip and PIN-compatible card terminals in all their stores, most by January 2015, the White House said.

Reporting By Sara Lynch and Steve Holland

